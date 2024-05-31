Homosexuality exposes fissures within UMC

Protesters highlighted concern on the implications of the imminent far-reaching changes, particularly the restructuring of the denomination through regionalisation, and several other historical, structural and leadership issues that have been affecting the church over the years, including a top to bottom approach instead of a more inclusive bottom-up approach.

Herald Reporters

SOME members of the United Methodist Church yesterday staged a demonstration at the church’s country head office in Harare protesting a recent decision by the General Conference in the United States to allow gay unions in the denomination, which has a large footprint in Africa.

The protesters, drawn from the Voice of the Laity and Advocacy, presented a petition to Zimbabwe Episcopal Area resident Bishop Eben Nhiwatiwa.

This came after the United Methodist Church called for inclusivity and equality in decision-making within the church, where all races are treated equally.

After lengthy debate and by a vote of 692 to 51, the General Conference delegates agreed to eliminate the 52-year-old assertion in the denomination’s social principles that “the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teachings”.

The laity petitioned the bishop and his cabinet to call for a special annual conference by July 30, 2024, which will give congregants a platform to present their views and to come up with a way forward for Zimbabwe and Africa at large.

Protesters highlighted concern on the implications of the imminent far-reaching changes, particularly the restructuring of the denomination through regionalisation, and several other historical, structural and leadership issues that have been affecting the church over the years, including a top to bottom approach instead of a more inclusive bottom-up approach.

The petition addressed three key issues; the definition of marriage, which must remain between a man and a woman; reverse ordination of self-avowed gay clergy and the removal of the term “homosexuality” the petition said was not compatible with Christian teachings”.

Speaking at the demonstration, Voice of the Laity and Advocacy chair Mr James Kawadza said white members of the church were failing to understand that Africa was no longer a colony.

“The treatment of African delegates on the floor of the General Conference displayed resentment that has no place at what was supposed to be a holy conferencing,” he said.

“Furthermore, Africans were denied access to each other before the conference and the seating arrangement made sure there would be no colluding.

“During the proceedings, the atmosphere clearly showed that Africans are not valued.

“This shows that the general church only accommodates Africans to gain legitimacy as a global church.”

Mr Kawadza said a sin was a sin despite geography.

“Regionalisation is neo-colonialism, where the West feels threatened by the growth of the church in Africa, where the power is tilting towards Africa.

“The West wants to treat Africa as a mission outpost, where they leave some money and have holidays and go back feeling good about themselves.”

Mr Kawadza said Zimbabwe and Africa at large, was supposed to preserve the sanctity of the church, the rich heritage of methodism, not for Africans but for generations to come because what one generation tolerated, the next embraced.

“The church has aligned with the rainbow movement and is a threat to our African traditions and human existence at large,” he said.

The Herald could not get a comment from Bishop Nhiwatiwa.

Gay relationships are outlawed in Zimbabwe.