Homegrown solutions can spur local manufacturing sector: President

Online Reporter

THE Government is adopting homegrown solutions in its policy framework to capacitate the country’s manufacturing sector, President Mnangagwa has said.

Speaking during the commissioning of a multi-million-dollar Baker’s Inn bread production plant in Bulawayo on Friday, the President said enhancing the technological capacity of local manufacturers is central to these aspirations.

“In line with the national vision, special attention is being centred on transforming our economy through moving up the value chains,” said President Mnangagwa.

“This policy thrust is anchored by inward-looking strategies and home-grown solutions to propel sustainable socio-economic development and prosperity.

“Further, in this increasingly competitive world, improving technological capacity as well as pursuing contemporary ways of producing goods and services remain essential for business competitiveness and growth.”

President Mnangagwa said it is pleasing that players in the baking sub-sector were investing significantly in recapitalisation and retooling in line with the latest technology.

“As a result of this new plant, I expect Baker’s Inn to lower their production costs, enhance product viability and deliver quality goods at reasonable prices,” he said.

“Meanwhile, the increased production of 200 000 loaves of bread per day should see the creation of employment opportunities within the company, especially for women and the youth.

“Backward and forward linkages in aspects such as packaging and distribution must also be enhanced.”