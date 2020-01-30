. . . Home Affairs gears for computerisation

Conrad Mupesa Herald Correspondent

Government is moving to computerise the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Registrar-General’s Office to improve efficiency and eradicate corruption, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe has said.

He was speaking during a tour of Mashonaland West’s provincial registry, records offices and police station.

“Technology is on top of our agenda as it helps in the ease of doing business,” he said.

“Computerisation lessens pressure on our officers thereby improving efficiency as it helps them serve clients quickly.”

Minister Kazembe said the move to computerise the three departments would get rid of rampant corruption in the three departments under his ministry.

“Technology helps eradicate corruption since face-to-face interactions are removed,” he said.

“In most cases, officers take advantage of face-to-face interactions which facilitate dubious relationships that lead to corruption.”

Earlier, during his tour of the passport, birth and death registry offices, Minister Kazembe said his ministry was going to ensure that the office of the registrar was computerised to eliminate unnecessary processes that lead to winding queues and backlogs.

Currently, the department of registry is processing passport applications submitted around mid-September 2018 going back.

The computerisation programme will also help to decentralise the issuance of passports and other documents as citizens will be able to apply online.

Addressing members of the police force, Minister Kazembe said there was need for the integration of the three departments to improve the ease of doing business in the Home Affairs Ministry.

“We need to integrate between police, immigration and registry departments through computerisation.

“Officers from the three departments have to interchange their departmental information just by the click of a button through the use of technology as this helps to make work easy for them.

“Currently, officers have to wait for long periods to access data from other departments hence affecting services,” he added.