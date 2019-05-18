Hollywood star’s rise to fame

Takudzwa Chihambakwe

“I did not have enough money. I did not have anything really. All I had to do was to take a leap of faith. I took a big risk as I sought to start an acting career in Hollywood,” revealed Zimbabwean-born Hollywood actor Rick Cosnett in a recent interview with Zimpapers Television Network.

Many people desire the glitzy and glamorous life of Hollywood, but very few know that it takes a lot of hard work for one to breakthrough let alone being a mega star in the film industry. Cosnett, who is expected to return in Season of “The Flash” set to premier in October this year as Eddie Thawne, shared with us just how the going is tough out there in Southern California.

“Ten years after drama school it took me about two to three years in Los Angeles as I was searching for opportunities. At that time, I had gained a lot of experience featuring in theatre productions and other television shows in Australia.

“I went for many auditions but things were just not working out as I had hoped,” he revealed

After a while his faith steps started to make sense as he was engaged for some shows. “I got onto ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and that changed a lot of things for me. Thankfully, straight after that I got onto ‘The Flash’ and then ‘Quantico’. From then on I started doing other films and theatre productions,” he said.

But besides faith, a bit of luck also works in Hollywood. “When I got to feature on ‘The Vampire Diaries‘ it was for just half of season five — then I died. Fortunately, I then got a role to feature on ‘The Flash’ soon afterwards. If I had not died in ‘The Vampire Diaries’ I would not have featured on ‘The Flash’.

“I have been lucky in a way for the way things have unfolded,” he revealed.

Cosnett highlighted that acting in The Flash helped hone his skills. “I love my character, Eddie Thawne on ‘The Flash’. He is such a loved character by people which is so nice because his such a good man.”

All the success also means less sleeping time for Rick. “At times to audition and the script usually comes a night before. This means that I will have to burn the midnight candle to be able to get the casting I will be aiming for,” he said.