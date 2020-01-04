Holiday crashes claim 111

Herald Reporters

ELEVEN people were killed, while 503 others were injured in 1 406 road traffic accidents recorded between December 15 and January 2.

Police said the major causes of accidents were speeding, reversing errors, following too close and inattention.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the number of road accidents recorded during the 2019/2020 period had decreased compared to the 2018/2019 festive period.

Last year during the same period, 2 056 road traffic accidents occurred of which 93 were fatal.

In the same period last year, 835 people were injured, while 128 others were killed.

“During the period extending from 15 December 2019 to 2 January 2020, police operations accounted for 157 wanted persons. 2 157 touts were arrested and 2 516 vehicles were impounded for defects and being unroadworthy while 11 257 motorists were arrested for various traffic offences,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

He said the police will remain deployed to curb crime and road carnage countrywide.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges motorists to be patient as they drive on the roads and prioritise road safety at all times. Police officers will remain deployed to curb crime and road accidents throughout the country until 15th January 2020.

“The public should cooperate with police officers on deployment to ensure that a peaceful atmosphere is maintained throughout the holiday,” he said.

Meanwhile, the driver of a Mercedes-Benz (registration number ADJ 3334), who was wanted by the police after he allegedly sped off from an accident scene has handed himself over to the police. He fatally knocked down a pedestrian on New Year’s Day along Princess Road opposite Belvedere Maternity Hospital

Asst Comm Nyathi said the driver is being charged with culpable homicide and failing to stop after a road accident.

Police are also looking for a silver Honda Fit (registration number AET 0890) which was involved in a hit and run accident on New Year’s Day along Tafara Way in Mabvuku.

Two pedestrians were knocked down by the motorist who did not stop after the accidents.

On the same day along Robert Mugabe Road, adjacent to Big Game Motors, a pedestrian was hit by an unidentified motorist at around 2am and died on the spot.

The motorist fled from the scene.