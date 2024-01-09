  • Today Mon, 08 Jan 2024

Holiday accident deaths drop

There were fewer road accidents and fatalities in the just ended festive season compared to the same period last year, police said on Monday.

In a statement, police national spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said road crashes between December 15 and January 8, claimed 138 lives, compared to 170 over the same period last year. But, at 786, there were more injuries sustained in the crashes over the latest holiday period compared to the same time previously where 509 were hurt.

In terms of road accidents numbers, the just ended festive season registered a total of 2 228, compared to 2 689 in in the alst festive season.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that drivers should be cautious on the roads and not cross flooded rivers and bridges to curb drowning incidences.

The public is advised to report errant drivers on the roads at any nearest police station or call National Complaints Desk number 0242 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197,” Nyathi said.— New Ziana

