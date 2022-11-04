Hokonya wins debut EFC fight

Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwean boxer Simbarashe “The Hawk” Hokonya began his career in the Extreme Fighting Championship in South Africa with a win following a unanimous decision win over Tshepo Majuba yesterday.

Hokonya, who used to box from Chitungwiza has shifted base to Johannesburg, South Africa, from where he is pursuing a new discipline under the tutelage of renowned Zimbabwean Mixed Martial Arts fighter, Temba Gorimbo, a former EFC welterweight champion.

The 24-year–old was announced winner via a unanimous points decision over South African Majuba, who now has three losses in four fights.

Another Zimbabwean Tapiwa “The Mighty Warrior” Katikati also won on the night when he forced Zambian Robert Simbowe into submission, via the Guillotine choke.

Nicholas Hwende, who holds the EFC Bantamweight title, had his defence fight postponed.

FEATHERWEIGHT FIGHT

Simbarashe Hokonya def. Tshepo Majuba via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-2😎

LIGHTWEIGHT FIGHT

Tapiwa Katikati def. Robert Simbowe via Submission (Guillotine Choke) – Round 1 (01:49)