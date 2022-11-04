Breaking News
Supreme Court rules in favour of Chihuri

Supreme Court rules in favour of Chihuri

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Hokonya wins debut EFC fight

04 Nov, 2022 - 12:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Hokonya wins debut EFC fight

The Herald

Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwean boxer Simbarashe “The Hawk” Hokonya began his career in the Extreme Fighting Championship in South Africa with a win following a unanimous decision win over Tshepo Majuba yesterday.

Hokonya, who used to box from Chitungwiza has shifted base to Johannesburg, South Africa, from where he is pursuing a new discipline under the tutelage of renowned Zimbabwean Mixed Martial Arts fighter, Temba Gorimbo, a former EFC welterweight champion.

The 24-year–old was announced winner via a unanimous points decision over South African Majuba, who now has three losses in four fights.

Another Zimbabwean Tapiwa “The Mighty Warrior” Katikati also won on the night when he forced Zambian Robert Simbowe into submission, via the Guillotine choke.

Nicholas Hwende, who holds the EFC Bantamweight title, had his defence fight postponed.

FEATHERWEIGHT FIGHT
Simbarashe Hokonya def. Tshepo Majuba via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-2😎
LIGHTWEIGHT FIGHT
Tapiwa Katikati def. Robert Simbowe via Submission (Guillotine Choke) – Round 1 (01:49)

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting