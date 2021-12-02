HIV and Aids outreach gets boost

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

Government through the National Aids Council (NAC) has handed over 85 bicycles to community health officers and members of District Aids Action Committees (DAAC) in Mashonaland West province.

To bolster the work of the outreach teams which work to support, educate and counsel communities, Government has also pledged to provide blood pressure and diabetes testing machines.

Speaking at a brief handover ceremony on the sidelines of the World Aids Day commemorations in Chinhoyi, Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro said the teams should provide a wide range of services to the communities.

“This is another milestone development which capacitates our community health officers to provide superior health services to our people,” said Dr Mangwiro.

“Our people should get a range of services through our health officers and not just HIV and Aids services. They should get BP and diabetes test kits as well as we move to ensure equality in terms of health access.”

While Government, working with its partners has ensured wider access to life-prolonging Antiretroviral drugs, other conditions such as non-communicable diseases are emerging.

One of the recipients, Ms Smolleen Chimuteya of Sanyati said the bicycles would help reach out to all community members who need her services.

“This is a very welcome development that will help make our work easier and also help us to reach everyone who needs our services,” said Ms Chimuteya.