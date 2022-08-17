Hitchhikers rob motorist of his car, cash

Herald Reporter

A 32-year-old motorist was robbed of his car and US$1 200, R1 630 and two cellphones after picking up four passengers at Mbudzi roundabout destined for Masvingo, police reported today.

The police said in a statement the motorist was robbed of a silver Honda Fit, registration number AFS 4635, on Monday.

Upon reaching Chirumhanzu turn-off, the hitchhikers requested to be dropped off. They choked the motorist and tied him with a rope before dumping him in a bush. They then drove off with the car.

Meanwhile, in Bulawayo, a motorist was yesterday robbed of US$ 10 000 after being blocked by an unmarked Blue Honda Fit and a silver Toyota Mark X.