HIT scientist discovers zumbani compounds that could help fight Covid-9 infections

Sifelani Tsiko Innovations Editor

A Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) pharmacologist has discovered four compounds in the zumbani/umsuzwane (lippia javanica) herb that have the potential to suppress the Covid-19 virus.

Zumbani is a commonly used herb in Zimbabwe and other southern African countries.

Cephas Mawere, a HIT lecturer and chairperson of the Biotechnology Department in the School of Industrial Sciences and Technology recently told The Herald about his discoveries after a lengthy study to validate the importance of the herb in the treatment of Covid-19 related ailments.

Prior to this, there was no scientific evidence to support the claim that the herb had anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant and anti-asthmatic effects.

“At least four compounds, including verbascoside, isoverbascoside, luteolin and ellagic acid, have demonstrated to be effective in blocking the Covid-19 virus from infecting human cells and multiplying itself. It can boost the immune system against the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” he said.

“These compounds have the potential to be used as therapeutic agents against Covid-19 and have proven why zumbani remained relevant as a herbal remedy despite the emergence of different Covid variants.”

He said his results are consistent with previous findings by other researchers.

“A new approach that I have introduced in my research is the computational predictions and simulations where I used molecular docking technique for individual compounds present in zumbani, followed by assessment of their drug – like properties,” Mawere said.

“These findings reveal that zumbani is a herbal remedy with anti-Covid properties and can be used to manage Covid-19 related symptoms in communicable and non – communicable diseases. The findings from the computational investigations also provide a framework for re-purposing of zumbani for management of future pandemics.”

For years, the zumbani herb has been commonly used in the treatment of respiratory ailments, including asthma, but there was no scientific evidence to support this.

He started his research as part of his PhD studies in 2023 after getting ethical clearance from the Medical Research Council of Zimbabwe.

The HIT researcher’s findings show that zumbani is rich in flavonoid and polyphenolic compounds, amino acids, minerals and essential oil.

These compounds possess several pharmacological properties, including anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant and anti-viral effects that play an important role in the treatment and management of diseases such as hypertension and Covid-19.

Zumbani leaves are also a rich source of essential minerals, including cadmium, calcium, chromium, and more.

These minerals are crucial for optimal human health and well-being. Calcium, magnesium, iron, manganese, and zinc are particularly vital for enzyme activation and cellular responses.

The mineral elements present in zumbani leaves are indispensable for tissue repair, bone strength, red blood cell production, and overall tissue development, Mawere said.

“I intend to publish my findings in high impact international scientific journals and through newsletter articles. Herbal medicine is a low hanging fruit for pharmaceutical companies,” he said.

Zumbani has elicited wider interest among researchers in Zimbabwe.

At Africa University’s College of Health and Agricultural Sciences, researchers developed throat lozenges made from the plant, while a tea producer is making a zumbani variety.

A researcher noted that despite zumbani’s potential to alleviate Covid-19 symptoms, dosage forms are required to promote safe usage.

Other institutions have developed medicinal cough drops from zumbani.

When the World Health Organisation ended the global emergency status for Covid-19 in 2023, the virus had killed more than 7 million people along with other infectious diseases.

In Zimbabwe, the cumulative Covid-19 cases as at June 2023 stood at 265 362, with 259 378 recoveries and 5 703 deaths.