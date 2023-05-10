History shapes our future: AFZ

Air Vice Marshal Biltim Chingono (left) receives the late National Hero, Brigadier General Dr Felix Muchemwa (Retired)’s book, “The Struggle for Land in Zimbabwe” from his widow Mrs Tapuwa Muchemwa at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Sheldon Hakata.

Columbus Mabika-Herald Reporter

The nation should continuously be familiarised with the country’s rich history from the colonisation and the two Chimurenga wars fought by the gallant sons and daughters of Zimbabwe in order to properly shape the future, the Air Force of Zimbabwe said as it took delivery of copies of a new history book.

Receiving a consignment of “The Struggle for Land in Zimbabwe’ 1890 to 2010” from Zimbabwe Heritage Trust in Harare yesterday, AFZ Chief of Staff Operations Air Vice Marshal Biltim Chingono said the history was about the freedom being enjoyed by every citizen today.

“As a nation, we are obliged to be able to grasp our founding ethos that brought about the independence we now enjoy. These values allow us to observe and understand where and when our detractors are attempting to steer the nation,” he said.

“To put everything into perspective, we should be drilled with and thoroughly familiarised with the country’s rich journey from the period of colonisation, the two Chimurengas fought by the gallant sons and daughters of Zimbabwe in the quest to liberate the country, our aspirations as a liberated people and the future as determined by ourselves.”

AVM Chingono said on its part, the AFZ has a civil military relations department which is designed to equip members with the requisite past and contemporary understanding about Zimbabwe.

The book would go a long way in capacitating the AFZ members with deeper narratives on the founding idealism that formed the basis of the revolution and restoration of the dignity of the black people through self-knowledge informed by self-research.

The book written by the late national hero Brigadier General Felix Muchemwa in 2015 is a forensic diagnosis of land ownership in the country.

The book was published by Heritage Publishing House and edited by Dr Rino Zhuwarara and the late Mr Alexander Kanengoni.