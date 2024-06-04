  • Today Tue, 04 Jun 2024

History in Motion

On this day, 23 years ago, Zimbabwe lost one of its gallant fighters in Chenjerai “Hitler” Hunzvi. Cde Hunzvi died at Parirenyatwa Hospital, Harare, on June 4, 2001 at the age of 51.

Born in Chiminya Village under Chief Mutekedza’s area of Chikomba District, Chivhu, Cde Hunzvi played a key role in re-organising former freedom fighters into a formidable movement when he assumed chairmanship of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWA) in 1997.

Through the ZNLWA, Cde Hunzvi spearheaded the compensation of war veterans.

He was also instrumental in the fight for an equitable land reform programme. He argued that access to land was a fundamental right of the indigenous people whose land had been forcibly taken away from them by the colonisers.

