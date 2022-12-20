Historic Parly youth caucus launched

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Young people have been challenged by Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda to emulate the generation that sacrificed their lives as youths to fight for the country’s liberation.

Advocate Mudenda said this at the launch of the Parliamentary Youth Caucus yesterday.

The Parliamentary Youth Caucus is chaired by Zanu PF’s proportional representative for Mashonaland East, Cde Tatenda Mavetera, who is deputised by Harare West legislator, Joanna Mamombe.

The Caucus’ goal is to advocate for youth development, empowerment, participation and representation across all spheres of life in Zimbabwe.

The youths being represented are aged between 15 and 35.

However, as a voluntary organisation, the legislators will not be bound by age, but any legislator wishing to advance youth issues is free to participate in the Caucus.

Said Adv Mudenda: “They (youths) carried the mantle for the liberation of this country. There was no parliament and therefore, there was no PYC to talk about.

“They were the parliament in making, they were the leaders of the present then and of the future. They took up the struggle and when you analyse that period you must then ask yourselves, what virtues did they have to take that mantle of the liberation.

“They exercised visionary leadership as young people, they could see Zimbabwe coming in their lifetime, they had the courage of conviction, they were brave young men and women. Those are the attributes you must have if you are to succeed even now as the youths of today.”

The youth caucus comes at a time the Second Republic is deliberately empowering young people in various ways, including establishing a quota for them in Parliament while President Mnangagwa appointed a number of young people as ministers and deputy ministers in 2018 after the elections.

Adv Mudenda said despite the numerous challenges, the youths of yesteryear did not give up the fight for a free Zimbabwe.

“They took up arms because they had the courage of conviction; they were visionary because they were prepared to take up self-sacrifice. They were even prepared to die,” said Adv Mudenda.

Speaking at the same occasion, Cde Mavetera said the Parliamentary Youth Caucus would harness the youth demographic through lobbying for legislation to enhance youth participation as well as the promotion of the formal exchange of ideas.

“As a Caucus, its members will be able to push for the fulfilment of Section 20 of the Constitution through exchange programmes with other Parliamentary Youth Caucuses.

“The Caucus will strengthen youth empowerment and participation programmes. It will help Members of Parliament to come up with constituency development programmes, youth inclusion in the economy such as mining, agriculture and tourism.

“The Parliamentary Youth Caucus will work closely with the Portfolio Committee on Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation; and the Portfolio Committee on Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development to monitor and evaluate Government programmes and policies on the youths,” Cde Mavetera said.

Zimbabwe Youth Council director, Mr Brian Nyagwande, commended Parliament for establishing the Parliamentary Youth Caucus.

“There are deliberate efforts by the legislature to ensure that we have increased participation by the youth, for example, through the youth quota in Parliament and in various projects,” he said.

Plan International Project Coordinator, Ms Tendai Kurehwatira, thanked the Government for initiating various policies aimed at empowering youths and increasing their participation in all facets of life.