Hippo Valley capacitates 1 000 sugar farmers

Elton Manguwo

IN a move that actualises the Government’s call for private and public sector partnerships in the agriculture sector, Hippo Valley Estates Limited has moved to support 1 000 farmers with inputs and technical backing in a move set to grow both the farmers’ and the company’s revenue.

In a financial statement for the third quarter ended December 30, 2022 the company Chairman Mr Canaan Dube said they continued to provide input and extension support to over 1 000 farmers operating on approximately 20 000 hectares.

“The firm continues to make significant strides in maintaining its market through strategic partnerships with private farmers,” he said.

In addition, the initiative is part of the company’s co-management programme where they partner private farmers by co-managing their previously underperforming farms with special focus on those operating below the break-even yield of 65 tonnes per hectare.

“The programme is bearing positive results on the sugarcane yields, which will help incorporate farmers into the sugar cane value chain for noticeable socio-economic transformation,” said Mr Dube.

Moreover, the company is training farmer supervisors on sugarcane crop production courses covering irrigation water application and scheduling crop protection and crop nutrition.

The harvesting season closed with improved cane deliveries from the company’s plantations with a 13 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year resulting in export sales volumes increasing by 27 percent to 40, 246 tonnes.

“The increase was driven by a 6percent improvement in yields to 97 tonnes cane per hectare resulting from improved control of yellow sugarcane aphid infestations through aerial spraying, as well as increased area of cane harvested compared to the preceding year,” said Mr Dube.

To complement the company’s efforts, the Government is implementing the Kilimanjaro Project that will develop virgin land for plantations, as part of the firm’s drive to increase sugar output in the country while empowering indigenous out-grower farmers.

“Recent engagements with the Government resulted in an agreement to allow 3 300 hectares under the Kilimanjaro project to be developed and managed by the company on a full cost recovery basis for the sole benefit of new farmers to be allocated plots by the Government,” revealed Mr Dube.

The project is set to empower local farmers as the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development aims to incorporate small-scale farmers into the commercial farming space.

“The company’s sugar production for the upcoming 2023/24 season is estimated to be marginally above levels achieved this season. The impact of the current cane expansion and yield improvement initiatives will be realised in future seasons due to the long cropping cycle for sugarcane,” said Mr Dube.