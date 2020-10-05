Hip-hop artistes in race for recognition

Stunner and Mudiwa at a previous edition of the Zim Hip Hop Awards

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

Organisers of the Zimbabwe Hip Hop Awards (ZHHA) are now accepting entries for the outstanding performance awards set for December.

They started taking entries last Thursday and entries will be open until October 30.

Submissions of entries will be done both virtually and physically to those who can make it to their respective offices in Harare and Bulawayo.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, founder member Aldrin “Beefy” Harrison said all hip-hop artistes were free to participate.

“We have opened the call for entry submission for the ZHAA show,” he said. “We have set measures guided by the Covid-19 regulations to those who are submitting physically.

“The reason we included the physical part this year is because some were finding it hard to go through the whole online process, while others have problems with internet challenges. There is a team again set and ready to assist the artistes physically and all entries close by October 30.”

Harrison said nominated artistes must have released material from November 1, 2019 to October 30, 2020.

He said the awards will be held on December 12 at a venue to be announced soon.

“The awards will happen either virtual or conventional depending on the state of the Covid-19 regulations at the time of production,” said Harrison. “The ceremony will take place on December 12 and we are still to deliberate on the venue.

“As the leading authority of ZHHA culture and Africa’s first and prestigious hip hop awards, our mission is to use elements of popular youth culture and media to inspire, motivate and empower the music of young people by acknowledging and celebrating local artists in their respective genres.”

Harriosn said this year the headline sponsor is The Pogues Whiskey.

“The Pogues Whiskey is new to Zimbabwe and they believe Africa is the world of expression, colours, adventures, music, warmth and creative tools,” he said. “They are our main sponsor, hence the 2020 edition of the awards will be known as ‘The Pogues Zim Hip Hop Awards’.”

Although the awards show has been dogged by controversy each year, organisers promised a more organised and memorable event.

This year the show is celebrating its 10th anniversary and nominees will be announced on November 12.

Some of the categories include, best collaboration, artiste of the decade, best hip-hop group, best producer, song of the year and video of the year among others.