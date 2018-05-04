Hillcrest beat Rams

DOWN AND OUT . . . An injured St George’s College player is helped off the pitch during the 2018 Dairibord Rugby Festival at Prince Edward. – (Picture by Kyros Sports)

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

Hillcrest…….45

St Johns…….27

MUNOPA and Munesu Muneta powered Hillcrest College to victory over St John’s College 45-34 at the Dairibord Schools Rugby Festival at Prince Edward yesterday. The siblings were in good form as Munopa scored two tries while Munesu commanded the backline.

Hillcrest had never tasted victory aganst the Rams but yesterday they were all smiles after their victory.

The Muneta twins said they were happy to have helped their school to such a sweet victory.

‘‘We hank our coach Crispen Mhike who has encouraged us to take the sport seriously. It started as a joke as we were not in the sport but Mhike encouraged us and we are progressing well.

“Winning at this stage motivates us ahead of our final match against Livingstone Kyle College,” said Munopa.

Scores

Heritage 27, Watershed 7; Gateway 12, LCK 15; Eaglesvale 21, Petra 7; Kyle College 52, St John’s College 0; Wise Owl 17, Goldridge 5; Goromonzi 8, Sodbery 0; Mutare 0, Ellis Robins 22; Marlborough 7, Goromonzi 25; Kyle U-16 5, Prince Edward U-16 31, Churchill U-16 0, St George’s 40.

Girls Results

Girls High 25, Royal College 0; Roosevelt 27, Vainona 8.