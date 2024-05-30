Highway fences vandalised

Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe managing director Mr Munesu Munodawafa addressing farmers during the launch of the highway fencing project.

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

Government has noted with concern the vandalism of fences that were erected along the country’s highways to curb road carnage.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, through the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ), is spearheading the project and has vowed to fence off the country’s major highways to prevent livestock from roaming onto the roads.

The programme started with the installation of the Bulawayo-Gweru Highway perimeter fence.

Speaking during the launch of the project, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri said the thrust of the project is to stop livestock from roaming onto the highways.

“When livestock roam onto the highways, this disturbs the smooth flow of traffic and ultimately causes road accidents. However, it is very disheartening to note that as we speak, most of the fence along the highways has been vandalised, thereby defeating the purpose. This is a great disappointment.

“The fence was put in place with the farmer in mind so that he or she does not continue losing their livestock to accidents, while also protecting the lives of those using our roads.

“When the Government sets up something in our communities, it is our duty to protect, safeguard and preserve such things. The projects spearheaded by Government are solely for our areas’ development,” said Prof Jiri.