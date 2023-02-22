Highlights of China’s proposal on global security and peace

China released The Global Security Initiative Concept Paper on Tuesday, laying out core concepts and principles for solving global security challenges in a volatile and changing era.

Guided by the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, the concept paper also elaborates priorities, platforms and mechanisms of cooperation in the international community.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang introduced the concept paper at the opening ceremony of the Lanting Forum, held at Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday morning. He said the document underscores China’s responsibilities and commitment to maintain world peace and determination in safeguarding global security.

In April 2022, Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward the Global Security Initiative (GSI) at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022.

Qin said the initiative is now welcomed and supported by more than 80 countries and regions, and China will hold a high-level event on GSI at an appropriate time to discuss security issues with all parties.

A well-received initiative

“The beauty about this initiative is its philosophy of being holistic. It doesn’t necessarily look at security only from traditional standpoint where it is to do with the armed forces and security establishment. But this is more linked to the development index of humankind,” Zimbabwean Ambassador to China Martin Chedondo told China Media Group (CMG) at the forum.

Over 100 people attended the forum, including former foreign dignitaries, ambassadors, experts, diplomats and representatives of international organizations in China. They welcomed the security initiative by saying that global peace is important for development and conflicts should be resolved through dialogue rather than confrontation.

“Global security is a shared aspiration. We are all looking for peace and stability. In the case of Uruguay, we want to continue to support all multilateral efforts on peace and security. And this proposal from China is an open initiative for countries to join and contribute,” said Uruguayan Ambassador to China Fernando Lugris.

A holistic approach

In 2014, President Xi initiated a new vision for common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.

“The essence of this new vision of security is to advocate a concept of common security, respecting and safeguarding the security of every country,” says the concept paper.

It adopts a “holistic approach, maintaining security in both traditional and non-traditional domains and enhancing security governance in a coordinated way,” the paper adds.

It also terms this vision “a commitment to cooperation, bringing about security through political dialogue and peaceful negotiation; and pursuit of sustainable security, resolving conflicts through development and eliminating the breeding ground for insecurity.”

Professor Gao Fei, vice president of China Foreign Affairs University, said in an interview with CMG that the initiative’s vision is important not just for China, but for the world and for building a more robust global security framework in the future.

A clear road map

The concept paper provides 20 key cooperation areas to show a clear road map to achieve the vision of security.

“The initiative firmly supports the central role of the United Nations in security governance. Efforts should be made to promote coordination and sound interactions among major countries, encourage major countries to take the lead in upholding the rule of law through equal cooperation, and oppose hegemony,” Qin said at the forum.

“To translate the initiative into actions, the concept paper specifically introduces some important platforms, including UN agencies and other international and regional organizations,” said Gao. “These platforms and mechanisms can promote the implementation of GSI in the future.”

Gao also said China has not only achieved economic growth in the past few decades, but also played a more active role in international affairs. “China’s participation in decision-making is indispensable to the development of global peace and security.” – CGTN