Highfield widows benefit from First Lady’s national poultry project

Tendai Rupapa–Senior Reporter

FIRST Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa on Tuesday launched a poultry project for hundreds of widows of all age groups in Highfield, Harare, torching wild celebrations in one of the capital’s oldest high-density suburbs.

The poultry project, which will be taken to all the country’s provinces, is part of her multi-pronged empowerment projects and also highlights her love for womenfolk.

Under the project, beneficiaries are given both chicks and feed to manage and enjoy the benefits.

During the launch of the project for 300 widows yesterday, hordes of people turned up to tap into the First Lady’s teachings.

Whenever the mother of the nation visits an area, she teaches everyone present from the young to the elderly, hence the great expectation by the crowd.

Amai Mnangagwa already has a running programme where she is working with the Master of the High Court’s office and other relevant departments to equip widows with knowledge of their inheritance rights to prevent them from being short-changed by greedy relatives of their late spouses.

Prior to her intervention, widows were being evicted from their homes, having their household property taken away and being subjected to various forms of ill-treatment.

It was worse for the childless widows who were being chased away empty-handed.

Widows in Highfield became the first beneficiaries of the programme which the First Lady’s Angel of Hope Foundation has rolled out in partnership with Gain Cash and Carry.

Speaking at the event, Dr Mnangagwa urged the widows to work hard in the project and later invite her to witness their success.

“I am happy that I have come to meet with womenfolk because we meet the same challenges in life semadzimai tese. It is my pleasure meeting you nyama nemweya zviripamwechete ndichiti munofara here madzimai. When women meet they plan successful things.

“First of all, a mother must have the character of motherhood looking at behaviour, deeds and dressing. I am talking of a constructive mother who moulds, builds, preserves and provides security for her family and those around her.

“It is painful when one loses their loved ones because death comes with lessons and life changes. When God takes your loved one you sometimes ask why me, but God is the giver of life and he can end it in his own time. We may cry saying what have I done to deserve this pain? Why me, but as mortals we have no power over God’s decisions,” she said.

The First Lady said she sought to strengthen women by making them understand that it was no longer time to mourn, but to stand up and work hard to look after the family.

“I felt if I come with just words, you would not see the pain in my heart. I know the challenges that befall widows. Some are evicted from homes, others have wealth annexed and many other essentials they worked for with their husbands.

“This is where I encourage you to kneel down in prayer and be strengthened by God.

“As women let us unite and work together. I have started with you here in Highfield and many are crying in all the provinces and I will also comfort them.”

“Let us join hands and work to sustain our families and not cry wishing our husbands to be around and provide all we need. How uplifting and joyous is it to have another woman coming to empower you? It shows you are not alone you have people who think about you,” she said.

The mother of the nation rallied all widows to be involved in income-generating projects to sustain their families in a dignified manner.

“Today I have come to be with you, which was God’s plan and not out of our wisdom. We want women who engage in successful projects that will make people emulate you even though they looked down upon you.

“Do not be found among gossipers and spend that time at work. We do not want women who are given bad names in communities because of a bad character.

“Relate well with others and work hard and you never know who makes you succeed. If we do away with hatred and looking down upon one another we go very far. We say no to those that shatter other women’s dreams.

“May God help us women. I have come to build relationships and hard-workers but do not embarrass me by stopping midway, we need to go far, I want to walk with hard working women. I want you to start a new life today because challenges made you wiser.

“Let’s work for our families that we have. Stop stressing. I have come with my partners because alone I cannot manage. That is why Gain Cash and Carry is here today. I am here for you. This poultry project is a stepping stone I want it to bring forth other projects.

“I will come with other projects if this one succeeds. I urge you to form a committee which will oversee this project. Vision 2030 needs to be worked for. We say no to lazy people, backsliders and gossipers who destroy the projects.

“For one to be able to have a project, it needs a healthy mind therefore I want you to form netball teams to exercise and stay healthy. This will make you not have time for gossip. I want you to encourage others to do the same project after you. Are you prepared to work,” she said emphatically.

The women nodded in agreement while clapping and ululating.

“I will be back to see this project. This project is for every widow and we do not want to exclude the elderly,” she said to applause.

Mr Carl Kusada, the head of marketing at Gain Cash and Carry said they had partnered Angel of Hope Foundation in support of the First Lady’s empowerment initiatives.

“As Gain Cash and Carry cash we are happy to associate with Angel of Hope foundation which does so many works targeting mainly the womenfolk, the girl child and the underprivileged. We have over 60 branches countrywide which means we will be there in all provinces where Amai will be working in.

“Our support for her will continue as we go forward improving people’s lives. We say Amai proceed with this good project and as gain cash and carry we are behind you. Tinotenda,” he said.

Beneficiaries of the programme were full of praises for the First Lady for her benevolence.

One of the widows Mrs Miidzo Mangwanyana said: “I want to express gratitude. I feel happy as a widow who has been empowered and remembered by Amai. Our mother has remembered us and said wipe your tears, forget about gossip and get a start.

“A widow works and the First Lady vakatikoshera vanokurudzira munhukadzi kuti ashande. She has done wonders for us. I had never expected this and I do not know what to do for her ndinoita senge ndichavabereka.

“We thank Amai for coming to empower all widows in Highfield to rise from where we were. She has taught us, encouraged us and uplifted us. We wont anymore wallow in poverty or behave as beggars. We have been raised from the dust,” she said.

Mrs Edeline Gondo shared similar sentiments.

“My husband died in 2007 and left me with children and grandchildren. I was very stressed with his relatives who wanted to take our property, but God intervened. I benefited from the First Lady’s inheritance programme and this helped me not be a woman who slides back and fears. From the programme I acquired the knowledge to stand for myself and my children against greedy relatives. I managed to safeguard my property.

“Today I want to thank our mother for initiating this project for us and giving us life lessons. The project will help us realise income to keep our children and grandchildren in school so that they become doctors, teachers, lawyers and pilots. As women we must not ask for salt and maize-meal from neighbours, but work for ourselves and stop gossiping.