High Priest Taguta laid to rest

Samuel Kadungure in MAFARARIKWA

THOUSANDS of Johane Marange Apostolic Church members converged at their Mafararikwa shrine to pay their last respects to High Priest St Noah Taguta Momberume who was buried here in Bocha yesterday.

In recognition of his contribution to the spiritual and material well-being of our nation, President Mnangagwa directed the Government to accord the late Mutumwa Noah Taguta a State-assisted funeral.

All the funeral expenses were funded by the State, much to the appreciation and gratitude of the bereaved family and the largest Apostolic sect in the country.

Mutumwa Noah was 82, and his remains were interred in Chinyamukumbu Mountain, where the other church leaders from the Momberume family were buried.

His burial was without incident.

The late spiritualist, whose funeral drew mourners from all walks of life, died on Sunday following a month long illness.

His followers dotted across Africa also attended the burial.

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Nokuthula Matsikenyere led a high-powered delegation of Government representatives, that included Deputy Minister Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Tino Machakaire and Provincial Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Edgars Seenza, service chiefs, Zanu PF legislators Cdes Mischeck Mugadza, Percy Muchimwe, and Saul Nzuma, family lawyers, church and traditional leaders.

Deputy Minister Machakaire also assisted with a 30-tonne truck-load of food.

Minister Matsikenyere delivered President Mnangagwa’s speech in which he described the late spiritualist as an astute leader who worked hard to impart life changing skills to his followers and bring development to the Mafararikwa area.

“A devout Christian and staunch messenger of God, the late Mutumwa Noah was a truly begotten spiritual child of the Church founded by late Johane Marange, which he transformed into a strong, sub-regional movement of God’s faithfuls covering Southern, East and Central Africa.

“Such a massive movement of believers drawn from diverse nationalities and cultures required inspired leadership which only he alone could provide. We greatly admired his commitment to the Word and his exceptional leadership, through which our country Zimbabwe is now a well-known spiritual epicentre on the African Continent..

“He did more for his brethren and country. Against age-old practices and set traditions, he challenged archaic outlooks to modernise the Church until it embraced secular education, modern medical practices and a better, enlightened life for the girl-child in the church.

“With very little persuasion, he built a modern High School which is a source of pride to the church, the community and Government. Today children and families in the church and beyond, accept education and have embraced modern medical practices, including vaccination programmes.

“Mutumwa Noah was singularly responsible for this transformation which consolidated the church’s standing as a movement associated with the liberation of our country,” said President Mnangagwa.

“I also knew the late departed as a passionate farmer. To that end, he approached Government for land which he proceeded to put to full, productive use, thus contributing to the overall effort towards national food security.

“That tradition of agricultural industry and productivity on a commercial scale, is now firmly established in the church which is able to meet its food requirements, in addition to a marketable surplus. We applaud his leadership which went beyond the spiritual realm, to encompass the secular, thus ministering to a complete human being,” said President Mnangagwa.

Deviating from the prepared speech, Minister Matsikenyere urged the Taguta family and the church to remain united and pursue the developmental vision set by their father and leader.

“There are some who may be bent on sowing seeds of division and disunity in the church and family, but we do not want to see that happening. I urge you to remain united and pursue the vision of Mutumwa Noah.

She described him as a forthright and straightforward leaders who was uncompromised on developmental issues.

“When I got into office, he is the first leader I visited, and from the conversation I had with him he was forthright, and vouched for the completion of the tarring of the Mutare-Mafararikwa road, a request which Government took serious and fulfilled last year.

“We do not want to hear you fighting. The late Mutumwa was a man of love and development. The family should remain united. The church must uphold his legacy by remaining intact and unshakable” said Minister Matsikenyere.

Family spokesman, Mr Philip Taguta described his father’s death as the darkest chapter in their family’s history.

Mr Taguta also thanked the Government for honouring their father with a State-assisted funeral saying the gesture will remain embedded in their hearts and minds.

“He was complaining about painful legs and stomach for a month, and breathed his last on Sunday around 10am. It came as a huge shock to the family. We never thought it would come to this, and it is difficult to believe that he is gone. He was one person who always urged us to be united, and to work hard,” he said.

Senator Chief Chiduku, who gave a vote of thanks on behalf of the church, thanked Government for supporting the church, saying the symbiotic relationship should continue despite the demise of Mutumwa.

“Our church is composed of obedient and peace loving people, and we urge Government to continue treating us the same way as you did when Mutumwa was still alive. Do not ill treat us because Mutumwa is no more, we want the good relation between the church and Government to continue,” said Chief Chiduku.