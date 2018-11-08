High-powered German delegation expected in Zim

Munyaradzi Musiiwa Midlands Correspondent

A high-powered delegation from Germany is expected in Zimbabwe this month, as Berlin and Harare continue to strengthen ties.

This follows a recent visit by German Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development Dr Gerd Müller to Harare in August.

German was wooed by President Mnangagwa’s engagement and re-engagement policy, which has opened a new chapter in the country’s relations with the world.

In an interview in Gweru last week, German Ambassador to Zimbabwe Dr Thorsten Hutter said the visiting delegation will discuss among other issues re-engagement and establish bilateral relations.

Dr Hutter said German Chancellor Angela Merkel was keen to re-engage Zimbabwe and assist in its economic recovery.

“We had a visit by our Minister for Economic Co-operation and Development at the end of August,” he said.

“He met with the President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) and the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Finance. He also met with the leader of the opposition.

“He, like our Chancellor (Angela Merkel) and other visitors whom we are going to have in the month of November will try to explain that we are ready to re-engage, but there are decisions that have to be made by the Government, which need to be taken now.” Dr Hutter said Zimbabwe should implement tough and painful economic reforms that also include reigning in the runaway budget.

He said there was need for Harare to make important and sustainable decisions.

“These are tough decisions, painful, which include issues to do with the runaway budget and budget deficit, which needs to be reined in, otherwise it would be very hard for Zimbabwe Government to maintain services,” said Dr Hutter.

“We are willing to re-engage with Zimbabwe, but there is a saying in English that it takes two to tango. So, we hope that the Government of Zimbabwe understands the need to take important and sustainable decisions.”

President Mnangagwa has maintained an open door policy through his Zimbabwe is open for business mantra that has seen the country attracting more investors mainly into the mining and energy sectors.

He has projected that Zimbabwe will be a middle income economy with a gross domestic product per capita income of $3 500 by 2030.

So far, Government has laid a very solid foundation towards achieving that.