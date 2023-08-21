High-level Palestinian delegation to observe elections

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Palestine has sent a high-level delegation to observe the August 23 Zimbabwe harmonised elections following an invitation by the Government of Zimbabwe, Palestinian Ambassador Dr Tamer Almassri has said.

The delegation comprises of different Palestinian independent agencies led by the chief executive of the Palestine Central Elections Commission Mr Hisham Kuhail and two Palestinian diplomats from the Embassy in Harare.

Ambassador Almassri said the delegation is evidence of Palestine’s solidarity and support towards Zimbabwe’s election and democratic process.

He said the delegation will visit different polling stations to monitor the electoral process.

“Prior to departing the delegation will make an assessment of the election process and will demonstrate that the state of Palestine is fully committed to a free, fair election process that produces credible results,” Ambassador Almassri said.