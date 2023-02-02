High Court rules on Kadoma Agric Show Society (KASS) leadership saga

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

CHINHOYI High Court Judge, Justice Philda Muzofa has concluded the Kadoma Agricultural Show Society (KASS) leadership squabbles, legitimising the 2019 executive committee.

The eight-member committee was illegally axed by the embattled KASS Chairman, Mr Patson Madera before replacing it with a team of his choice.

The court, however, dismissed Madera’s new committee as having been elected illegally.

Madera was suspended by the 2019 committee in 2021 after he dragged the name of the First Family into his alleged fraudulent activities aimed at swindling the society’s money.

The committee, subsequently appointed his vice, Mr Chrispen Dirao as an interim chairman pending the finalisation of the case.

Justice Muzofa said Madera and his new committee “conducted themselves in the resolution of this dispute, borders on dishonesty and Partson was at the heart of all this.

“The court can only censure such conduct by way of costs on a higher scale,” said Justice Muzofa in her ruling.

She declared the meeting that was called for by Madera on 3 January last year unlawful and set aside decisions on the meeting.

Justice Muzofa declared the new committee that consisted on Eddlight Dekwe, Shepherd Katsatsu, Tinashe Dzinoreva, James Sakala, Chrostopher Chinenhamo and Theresa Zinto elected on the said date illegal.

The committee of Chrispen Dirao, Talent Garikayi, Luckson Munyayi, Hardday Mandava, Akim Mhene, Theresa Chingale, Leocadia Dube and Gift Ndlovu was declared legitimate.