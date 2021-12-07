High Court judge to testify against Marry Mubaiwa

High Court judge to testify against Marry Mubaiwa Marry Mubaiwa (centre) - FILE PIC

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter 
High Court judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi is today expected to testify in the trial of Marry Mubaiwa, who allegedly lied that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga had consented to legalise their marriage during the time he was of ill health.

Justice Mutevedzi was the one who was expected to solemnise the marriage during the time he was acting Chief Magistrate.

Mubaiwa is charged with violating the Marriages Act.

She is denying the charge.

Another High Court Judge Justice George Chiweshe yesterday also testified as a State witness.

