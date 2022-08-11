High Court gives nod to Kadoma Agricultural Show Society

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE 109th Kadoma Agricultural Show is set to go ahead today after the High Court stamped its approval to this year’s annual event yesterday.

Last week, the National Association of Agricultural Show Societies of Zimbabwe (NAASSZ) through its chairman, Mr Godfrey Mavankeni issued dates of all the shows to be held in the country with Kadoma running from today to the 13th of this month.

However, the announcement by NAASSZ faced resistance from an opposing group purporting to be the rightful show executive.

The interim relief by the High Court handed down by Mr Justice Wamambo this Wednesday, gave the nod to the Chrispen Dirao-led committee to hold the show while the Edilight Dekwe-led committee was barred and interdicted from preventing the applicant, Kadoma Business Association from exhibiting at various stands at the show grounds which they have paid for.

The association includes various small to medium business and corporates that operate in Kadoma and surrounding areas.

By yesterday, at least 20 companies had registered interest and paid for exhibition stands.

The show society secretary, Ms Talent Garikayi said exhibitors were trickling in at the annual event that brings business, agriculture and entertainment.

“We have acquired a new transformer to enable all-round power supply to the show grounds,” she said.

The show runs under the theme: “Enabling Kadoma Show Society into a business hub through infrastructure rebuilding, promoting transparency and good corporate governance”.