High Commissioner Amarasekara calls on the Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation of Botswana

Sri Lankan High Commissioner for South Africa Sirisena Amarasekara recently visited the Republic of Botswana and held bilateral discussions with the Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation of Botswana Dr. Lemogang Kwape. High Commissioner Amarasekara conveyed greetings from the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Prof. G. L. Peiris to Dr. Lemogang Kwape.

During the discussion, High Commissioner Amarasekara appraised the friendly relationship between the two countries while Minister Kwape showed appreciation towards the contributions made by Sri Lankan professionals to the economy and public administration system of Botswana.

Highlighting the importance of collaborations between the diamond industry of Botswana and the gem and jewelry industry of Sri Lanka, both parties agreed to study the potentials of these industries to generate more employment opportunities and achieve greater economic growth. Industrial cooperation is particularly beneficial to both countries as the high-quality diamonds mined in Botswana can be crafted into high-quality jewelry by Sri Lanka’s skilled jewelry craftsmen.

Moreover, Minister Kwape drew attention to the tea industries in both Sri Lanka and Botswana, encouraging cooperation between them.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in South Africa is concurrently accredited to the Republic of Botswana

