HEXCO results out

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

THE April/May 2024 National Foundation Certificate (NFC) to Higher National Diploma (HND) Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO) examination results are out.

In a statement, the Permanent Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor Fanuel Tagwira announced the release of the results.

Prof Tagwira also thanked the lecturers, students, parents or guardians, examinations staff and all stakeholders involved in the national examination system as well as the teaching and learning process.

“Their contribution has resulted in a 62.7 percent pass rate for this examination session. All HEXCO Centres are advised to collect the results from their respective regions as from Wednesday 15 May 2024,” reads the statement.

