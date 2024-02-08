Hexco results out

Primrose Zimano Herald Correspondent

RESULTS of the November and December examinations run under the Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO) from National Foundation Certificate to Higher National Diploma level are out, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Permanent Secretary, Professor Fanuel Tagwira, said yesterday.

Candidates can access the results from their regions.

The pass rate increased from 60 percent in the 2022 exams to 68 percent in the latest results. Prof Tagwira thanked lecturers, students, parents, guardians, the examination staff and all stakeholders involved in the national examination system.