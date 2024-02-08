  • Today Wed, 07 Feb 2024

Hexco results out

Hexco results out Professor Fanuel Tagwira

Primrose Zimano Herald Correspondent

RESULTS of the November and December examinations run under the Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO) from National Foundation Certificate to Higher National Diploma level are out, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Permanent Secretary, Professor Fanuel Tagwira, said yesterday.

Candidates can access the results from their regions.

The pass rate increased from 60 percent in the 2022 exams to 68 percent in the latest results. Prof Tagwira thanked lecturers, students, parents, guardians, the examination staff and all stakeholders involved in the national examination system.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Massive rehabilitation of more major roa... Headlines

    Massive rehabilitation of more major roa...

    Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter MAJOR roads, flyovers and bridges, along with mini interchanges along roads in and around Harare that link with the US$88 million Mbudzi Traffic Interchange, are being rehabilitated or constructed, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona has said. Julius Nyerere Way, for example, will be closed to traffic in the next […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take our Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey