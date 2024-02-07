  • Today Wed, 07 Feb 2024

HEXCO results out

HEXCO results out Professor Fanuel Tagwira

Primrose Zimano Herald Correspondent

Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO) National Foundation Certificate(NFC) to Higher National Diploma results for November/December 2023 have been released, the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development has announced.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary Professor Fanuel Tagwira said a 68 percent pass rate has been recorded.

He also announced that results were now available from candidates’ respective regions.

“All candidates are advised to access their results from their respective regions.”

