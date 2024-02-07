HEXCO results out

Primrose Zimano Herald Correspondent

Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO) National Foundation Certificate(NFC) to Higher National Diploma results for November/December 2023 have been released, the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development has announced.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary Professor Fanuel Tagwira said a 68 percent pass rate has been recorded.

He also announced that results were now available from candidates’ respective regions.

“All candidates are advised to access their results from their respective regions.”