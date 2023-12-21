HEXCO results out

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO) Industrial Training and Test results for November have been released, the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development has announced.

In a statement yesterday Permanent Secretary Professor Fanuel Tagwira said a 68 percent pass rate had been recorded.

He also announced that results were now available from candidates’ respective regions.

“The Permanent Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor. F. Tagwira wishes to announce that the Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO) Industrial Training and Trade Test results for the November 2023 Examinations Session have been released.

“He wishes to thank all stakeholders involved in the national examination system. Their contribution towards the success of the examinations has resulted in the achievement of a 68% pass rate.

“All candidates are advised to access their results from their respective regions from Wednesday 20 December 2023,” he said.