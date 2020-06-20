Hexco results out

Herald Correspondent

Higher Education Examination Council (HEXCO) results for March/April 2020 are out and examination centres should start collecting them from their regions next week.

In a statement yesterday, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Permanent Secretary Professor Fanuel Tagwira expressed gratitude for the contributions made by lectures, students, examinations staff and all stakeholders involved in the national examination system and in the teaching and learning processes.

“Their contribution under trying times has resulted in the achievement of the following pass rate: The overall pass rate for March/April 2020 is 54 percent,” reads the statement.

“All HEXCO centres are advised to collect the results from their respective regions as from Tuesday June 23, 2020.”