‘Hero Nleya influenced youths to join struggle’

Family members and mourners follow proceedings during a church service for the late national hero Cde Stanley Nleya at Doves Funeral Parlour in Bulawayo before leaving for Plumtree yesterday. — Picture: Eliah Saushoma.

Bulawayo Bureau

National hero Cde Stanley Nleya influenced many young people in Masendu Village to join the liberation struggle in the early 1970s.

Cde Nleya, who died at the age of 72, is said to be one of the two people to join the liberation struggle from Masendu in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South.

This emerged yesterday following the arrival of Cde Nleya’s body at his rural home where the community paid its last respects.

A church service for the national hero was conducted at Doves Funeral Parlour in Bulawayo yesterday afternoon before the body was taken to the Zimbabwe National Army One Brigade Barracks.

It was later flown to his rural home in Masendu and was seen off by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Judith Ncube, service chiefs and relatives.

His body arrived in Masendu Village aboard an Air force helicopter shortly after 3pm, causing a spectacle.

Scores of villagers including children gathered to witness the rare occasion.

The body was transported to the homestead using a Doves Funeral Service hearse.

His body would lie in state for an overnight vigil in line with Kalanga cultural rites and rituals which include a request to the ancestors for guidance until burial.

Family spokesperson Mr Tshaha Nleya said they were being guided by Government dictates on how national heroes are buried.

He said the body would leave Masendu for Bulawayo this morning where a memorial service would be held at White City Stadium at 9am before being flown to Harare at 1pm for burial tomorrow.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, only invited people would attend the burial at the National Heroes’ Acre in Harare, which would be covered live by ZBCTV.

Cde Nleya, whose nom du guerre was Elish Gagisa, died at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) last week on Tuesday from a heart ailment.

Government officials led by the Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Abednico Ncube were also on the ground to receive the body.

Masendu central senior village head Mr Sam Ndlovu said Cde Nleya deserved to be declared a national hero, as he influenced a lot of young people in the community to join the war.

He said when news broke that Cde Nleya had died, he was devastated, but later consoled by the fact that he was declared a national hero.

Mr Ndlovu said it was the first time for Masendu community to have someone declared a national hero.

Chief Masendu, who was represented, said the village had been honoured through the declaration of Cde Nleya as a national hero.

He hailed Government for recognising Cde Nleya saying this should encourage other villagers that serving one’s country is honoured.

Family representative and Cde Nleya’s cousin Mr Uyapo Sibanda, commended Government for declaring him a national hero.