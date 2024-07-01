Hero Mutsvunguma buried

Zvamaida Murwira

Senior Reporter

The late national hero, Brigadier General (Retired) Romeo Daniel Mutsvunguma, who died on June 19, 2024 was buried this morning at the National Heroes Acre during an event presided over by President Mnangagwa.

Mourners who include First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, the two Vice Presidents, Cdes Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, Cabinet Ministers and diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe were at the National Heroes’ Acre to pay their last respects.

In his eulogy, President Mnangagwa described Brigadier General Mutsvunguma as a distinguished patriot.

“He was a consistent, persistent, committed and dedicated cadre who selflessly served our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe,” he said.

“This earned him the recognition and honour to lie here at our sacred National Heroes’ Acre besides the founding fathers, luminaries, his comrades and heroes of our nation. We grieve over this sad loss.

“On behalf of the nation, Government, the revolutionary party, Zanu PF, my family and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to once again express my heartfelt condolences to the Mutsvunguma family for this sorrowful loss. May you take comfort in that the nation he diligently served mourns with you,” said President Mnangagwa.