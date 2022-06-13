Hero Maj-Gen Nyathi burial today

National hero Major-General (Retired) Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi’s wife, Noleen (centre) is consoled by relatives as she pays her last respects during a memorial service held in Mabelreign, Harare on Saturday. — Picture: Edward Zvemisha.

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

National hero Major-General (Retired) Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi will be buried at the National Heroes Acre today.

Maj-Gen (Rtd) Nyathi (61) died last Sunday at the Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks Referral Hospital.

He was born on September 12, 1960, in Mapate Village, Gwanda, Matabeleland South.

He did his primary education at Mapate Primary School before proceeding to Manama Secondary School where he was recruited together with other pupils to join the liberation war in 1977.

His brilliance in the Zambian military training camp saw him being hand-picked for further training in the then Soviet Union now Russia. At independence he was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) where he rose through the ranks to Major-General on retirement.

Maj-Gen (Rtd) Nyathi held key appointments in the army and rose through the ranks including being Major in 1984, Lieutenant-Colonel in 1990, Colonel in 1997, Brigadier-General in 2010, and Major-General in 2020.

He also attended several ZNA courses and attained numerous medals for his continued dedication, selfless and exemplary service to the nation.

In his condolence message, President Mnangagwa described the national hero as a committed revolutionary.

“He sacrificed both life and limb for the sake of our freedom and eventual national independence. He survived the horrendous bombings of Freedom Camp and Mulungushi Camp, both on the outskirts of Lusaka in Zambia, by the racist Rhodesian soldiers. He carries scars from the war to his grave.

“After our Independence, Major-General Nyathi carved out an illustrious military career in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) where he rose through the ranks until he attained to become Major-General on retirement.

“Throughout his years in service, the late General was exemplary, steadfast and loyal to his country, a fact attested by the numerous medals he deservingly got,” President Mnangagwa said.

Maj-Gen (Rtd) Nyathi is survived by his wife and three children.