Hero burial set for tomorrow

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

National hero Cde Ezekiel Tobias Musiiwa Chaunoita, a retired director in the President’s Department, will be interred at the National Heroes Acre tomorrow with modalities for the burial being finalised, Government announced yesterday.

In an interview, Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Ambassador Raphael Faranisi said the Government and family have agreed on the burial date.

“The burial is on Friday, the usual mobilisation of people is already being done,” he said.

Cde Chaunoita was born on June 1, 1958, in Gutu District, Masvingo Province.

From 1967 to 1969, he attended Gudo Primary School in Gutu, for Sub A to Standard one, and subsequently transferred to Mataruse Primary School in the same province in 1970, where he completed primary education.

From 1971 to 1972, Cde Chaunoita attended Gutu Secondary School where he did Form One and Form Two, but could not continue with his secondary education due to financial constraints.

From 1973 to 1974, Cde Chaunoita did menial jobs in Gutu, it is the same period that he experienced the brutality of the white settlers.

Outraged by the enactment of suppressive Acts such as the Land Husbandry Act and the Tax Act among others by the white settler regime, and the continued wanton and unjust racial segregation in the then Rhodesia, Cde Chaunoita together with five other valiant youths from Gutu, left the country in September 1975 for Mozambique to join the armed struggle, under ZANLA.

The group consisted of Brigadier-General (Retired) Charles Hwekwete, the late Colonel Masocha, the late Amen Sithole, and two others.

The national hero and his team used public transport to get to Mutare en-route to Mozambique. The group risked their lives and crossed the border through some points that were manned by the Rhodesian forces based at Adams Barrack in Mutare.

The group crossed into Mozambique by foot via Machipanda without detection by the Rhodesian forces.

Cde Chaunoita briefly stayed at Villa De Manica from September to December 1975, before transferring to Nyadzonia Camp where he received political orientation that was to become his moral compass for his future political exploits.

The political orientation gave Cde Chaunoita direction and how to execute the armed struggle. On August 9, 1976, he survived the Nyadzonia massacre that left hundreds of comrades dead with others sustaining injuries.

In late 1976, Cde Chaunoita was transferred to Tembwe Camp where he underwent his initial three months of military training and specialised in military engineering. From January 1978 to August 1978, he was selected to undertake a VIP Protection Security Course in the Republic of Yugoslavia.

Upon his return in September 1978, Cde Chaunoita returned to Mozambique and was deployed to Gaza Province where he served as a security detail to the ZANLA High Command.

During his stay in Mozambique, Cde Chaunoita, brushed shoulders with the likes of the late National Heroes, Cde Menard Muzariri, Cde Elias Kanengoni and Cde Nash Dzimiri, among others.

In January 1979, the national hero was deployed to Maputo Province where he was appointed Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to the late Vice President Cde Simon Muzenda.

It was also at that time that he was elevated to be a member of the General Staff of ZANLA.

In addition to being ADC to VP Muzenda, the ZANLA leadership gave him other responsibilities.

The added responsibilities were in recognition of Cde Chaunoita’s experience and dedication to the liberation war and his leadership acumen.

On 29 December 1979, the national hero escorted the late General Magama Tongogara from Maputo to his base in Chimoio to supervise ceasefire duties assigned to his troops.

Sadly, on the same day, Cde Chaunoita together with Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri survived a horrific car accident that claimed the life of General Tongogara.

In March 1980, Cde Chaunoita returned to Zimbabwe and as a member of the General Staff and ADC to VP Muzenda. He was tasked to do liaison duties between Zanu PF and the President’s Department.

On 21 November 1981, Cde Chaunoita was attested into the President’s Department as a Senior Security Officer (SSO) under the Internal Branch. On completion of his initial training at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe School of Intelligence (RGMSI), he was then deployed.

In December 1981, Cde Chaunoita was sent to Romania for seven months where he trained in the field of clandestine investigations. He exhibited a high sense of responsibility and always led by example.

He had a great passion for his work and was a true leader and a team player. His loyalty to the organisation was unquestionable and was envied by many.

These attributes saw him being appointed officer-in-charge at the then Harare International Airport Station in August 1982. Cde Chaunoita’s presence in the organisation was immediately felt, owing to his maturity, experience, and exemplary behaviour.

He quickly came to grips with the requirements of his duties and began to excel ahead of others in the execution of his duties.

Thus, on 1 July 1983, he was promoted to the rank of intelligence officer. Due to his experience, dedication, and loyalty as well as his ability to use the skills he got through training, he was transferred from the Internal Branch to the Security Branch where he was appointed to the rank of Deputy Director Security on 1 July 1984.

Cde Chaunoita’s work history inspired many officers who worked with him as he was a fatherly figure whose counsel was sought after by his colleagues.

In this post, he had an oversight role of ensuring that all Divisions such as Presidential, Ministerial, Liaison, Provinces, and vetting among others worked efficiently and in harmony.

In recognition of his diligent service, the organisation’s leadership promoted Cde Chaunoita to the rank of director and director security on 1 October 2000.

In all these assignments, he continued to exhibit an exceptional flair for intelligence and security operations, which saw him being redeployed to the Director-General’s Office as director on 1 July 2002.

This is the post he held at the time of his retirement on June 30, 2020. Cde Chaunoita was a firm believer in the emancipation of the oppressed black Zimbabweans.

He was also a humble and compassionate leader who showed selfless dedication to the nation at large.

He was a true champion of the black empowerment thrust. To buttress this, he acquired Strathlore Farm in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East Province, where he was a renowned maize and wheat farmer.

Mourners are gathered at Number 19B Selsey Road, Waterfalls, Harare.