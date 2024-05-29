Heritage-based curriculum roll out on

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere (left) chats with Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya (centre) and Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo after the post-Cabinet briefing in Harare yesterday

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

The Government will start implementing the plan to roll out the Heritage-based Education Curriculum 2024-2030, which will see the complete revolutionising of the country’s education system, pursuant to the attainment of Vision 2030.

The plan will be anchored on five main pillars; programmes/curriculum infrastructure, staffing or workforce infrastructure,physical and digital infrastructure, regulatory and legal infrastructure and the financial infrastructure.

It was presented in Cabinet by the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor Amon Murwira, as Chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on Human Capital Development, Skills Application and Employment Creation.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said a robust monitoring and evaluation system had been appropriately incorporated in the plan.

This, he said, would ensure that no one and no place is left behind.

“The nation is informed that Cabinet approved the Heritage-based Education 2024-2030 Policy on 27 February 2024. This plan seeks to provide the framework and timelines for the implementation of the Policy.

“Regarding the implementation of the Curriculum or Programmes infrastructure, the Cabinet wishes to highlight that the Implementation Plan for the Heritage-Based Education 2024-2030 Curriculum Framework provides guidance in the delivery of a coherent and inclusive quality primary and secondary education,” he said.

“This includes the printing and distribution of the Curriculum documents by 30 June, 2024; unpacking of the Heritage-Based Curriculum Framework which is ongoing up to 31st May, 2025 and the review of learning area syllabi that is, (rationalisation of content in learning areas) commencing 1st October, 2024 and the review of the Assessment Tools by 30th October, 2024.

“Already, continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA) have been rationalised to school based projects and are to be undertaken at school, while the summative evaluation at Grade 7, O’Level, and Advanced Level has been set at 80 percent summative examinations and 20 percent continuous assessment for purposes of grading and certification, in line with what is prevailing at institutions of higher learning in the country.”

The assessment of non-formal learners shall follow that of the mainstream regimen with the continuous assessment marks having a shelf life of three years.

Turning to pathways of the framework, Dr Muswere said learners would be grouped accordingly and the projects they choose to pursue for assessment will be according to their areas of interest. The pathways, whose learning areas are given in the framework, are Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM); Visual and Performing Arts; Humanities; Technical/ Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and Commercials.

“In terms of teacher capacity development, the Ministry will roll out the unpacking of the curriculum and syllabi to teachers through workshops, circulars, and various media for the rationalised learning areas as well as the implementation modalities by 31st December, 2024.

“Provision of adequate and appropriate infrastructure will continue, including classrooms; workshops; laboratories; internet connectivity; technical equipment; and teachers’ houses, in order to achieve the intended goals by 2030,” he said.

Treasury, said Dr Muswere, had allocated 8 percent of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education’s budget towards the Heritage-Based Education Curriculum 2024-2030.

He said Treasury would continue supporting the Ministry in achieving the goals of this transformation.

“Education is an investment that requires human, material and financial resources support. The nation is also advised that in order to actualise the aims of our education system, a review of the legal and regulations infrastructure will be undertaken.

“This shall include establishing a participatory structure for continuous Heritage-Based education refinements, such as the establishment of learning area associations and panels at school, district, provincial and national levels by 31st July, 2025.

“Particular focus will be on checking for compliance in the implementation of the curriculum through monitoring and evaluation that promotes strengthening school based continuous assessment and documentation of best practices, which is currently ongoing to 31st December, 2030. There will also be continuous harmonisation of the Primary and Secondary Education Curriculum with the Higher Education Curriculum,” said the Minister.