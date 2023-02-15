Herentals retreat to Chisumbanje

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

HERENTALS have shifted their pre-season base to Chisumbanje as they try to condition themselves for the upcoming season.

The Students have managed to retain the majority of their squad from last season losing only right-back Wilmore Chimbetu who is now on loan at Dynamos.

Of course they also parted ways with fringe player Denzel Chimwemwe who has retired from football after migrating to the UK.

But generally, the Kumbirai Mutuwekuziva team has been kept intact and the camp in Chisumbanje is expected to further strengthen the bond amongst the players.

The retreat ends on Sunday.