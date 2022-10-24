Herentals Queens suffer first defeat in Women’s football league

Sports Reporter

HERENTALS suffered their first defeat of the season in the Zimbabwe Women’s Football League when they were beaten 1-0 by Harare City Queens at Dzivarasekwa Stadium on Saturday.

The Students had gone for 21 matches without a defeat and had only drawn once.

But Harare City Queens ended that record when utility player Danai Bhobho scored the all-important goal to humble the log leaders.

Going into this match a lot was expected from the encounter. Rosemary Mugadza’s troops showed that they have some of the best-experienced players in women’s football in their ranks with the likes of Harare

City Queens skipper Rudo Neshamba and her vice Bhobho still going strong.

The Mighty Warriors duo has competed at the highest stage with the national team and is guiding some of the upcoming players at the council side that is fourth in the league but 21 points behind the pacesetters.

With four rounds of matches left before the league comes to an end, Herentals are enjoying pole position with 61 points from 22 outings. Black Rhinos Queens are second with 52 points from 20 games.

The army side is the last team to win the league in 2019 before Covid forced football into lockdown.

But there is likely to be a new champion in women’s football this season. Black Rhinos Queens coach has since said he is not counting games in hand as points and will take each game as it comes as they play catch up.

Elsewhere, Chapungu Queens maintained their third position on the log table when they thrashed Mutare City Rovers Queens 7-0 at Manyame Air Base Sports Club.

Chapungu forward Ethel Chinyerere scored four goals, while Vimbai Mharadzi, Nomazulu Tshuma and Dorothy Nyoni scored a goal each.

Midlands State University Queens beat Borrow Jets 2-0 at Chaplin High School with Munashe Muzira and Sifikile Sibanda on target for the hosts

Results

Chapungu Queens 7, Mutare City Rovers Queens 0; MSU Queens 2, Borrow Jets 0; Harare City Queens 1, Herentals Queens 0, Correctional Queens 3, Conduit Soccer Academy 1.