Herentals Queens stretch lead

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

Herentals………………………..(0)1

Black Rhinos………………………..0

HERENTALS Queens new signing Alice Moyo scored the all-important goal to help her team open a seven-point lead at the top of the Women’s Super League.

The match was hotly-contested and attracted a bumper crowd at Motor Action Sports Club this afternoon.

Going into this match, the Students were four points ahead of the army side who have played a game less than them.

And they needed to win this one to consolidate their lead at the top.

They did just that with substitute Moyo grabbing the winner in the second half.