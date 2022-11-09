Herentals Queens in stern Chapungu test

Tadious Manyepo-Sports Reporter

WOMEN’S Super League leaders Herentals could take a gigantic step towards winning their first ever championship title if they beat Chapungu Queens this morning.

The two teams clash at Motor Action Sports Club at 11am.

The Students are four points away from glory with two games to play.

Second-placed Chapungu Queens are already out of contention for the title but fellow service women Black Rhinos Queens who have dominated the championship are still in with a chance having played two games less than the leaders.

Herentals goalkeeper Lindiwe Magwede said they will go all out in attack.

“We are not leaving anything to chance. This is a game that we should win at all costs. If we win this one, we are home and dry,” said Magwede.

“We have sustained our push and we will have to keep going. Chapungu Queens are good but we need to be better.”

The reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw at Manyame five months ago.