Herentals out to extend lead

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Women’s Football League pacesetters Herentals Queens would be seeking to extend their lead when they meet Harare City Queens in a top-of-the-table clash at Dzivarasekwa Stadium on Saturday.

The Students are enjoying a nine-point gap against second-placed Black Rhinos Queens who are inactive this weekend.

They return to action after they failed to play against Scorpion

Herentals date fourth placed Harare City Queens in a match that promises to be exciting as both teams have good players in their fold. Herentals did not play last weekend after Scorpion failed to turn up and the Students were awarded the game on a 3-0 scoreline.

Fixtures

Saturday: Chapungu Queens v Mutare City Rovers Queens (Manyame Air Base Sports Club, 11 am), Midlands State University Queens v Borrow Jets (Wilson Fields, 11 am), Correctional Queens v Conduit Soccer Academy (Wagadhugu Stadium), Harare City Queens v Herentals Queens (Dzivaresekwa, 11 am).

Sunday: Black Mambas Queens v Chipembere Queens (Mkushi Sports Club, 11 am).