Hectic schedule for President in New York ahead of UNGA

President Mnangagwa is welcomed at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York yesterday by Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the United Nations Albert Chimbindi (right), Foreign Affairs and International Trade Permanent Secretary Ambassador James Manzou and chief director for Protocol Ambassador Pavelyn Musaka (partly obscured). — Picture: Tawanda Mudimu

Fungi Kwaramba in NEW YORK, US

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa arrived here yesterday for the United Nations General Assembly debate, the biggest global diplomatic event where world leaders tackle challenges facing the world for a better future.

The President, who was accompanied by Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, is expected to address UNGA 77 this week as part of his intervention in proffering solutions to the myriad of challenges that the world grapples with, inter alia climate change, poverty, conflicts and the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic which forced the world to impose various levels of lockdowns to curb its spread.

President Mnangagwa has a hectic programme including several meetings lined up with world leaders, among them one organised by United States President Joe Biden, Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Gutteres.

The theme of this year’s UNGA, “A watershed moment: Transformative solutions to interlocking challenges”, reflects the critical situation created by these interconnected crises, which include the Covid-19 pandemic and its consequences, the conflict in Ukraine, a tipping point in climate change, unprecedented humanitarian challenges and growing concerns about the global economy.

Soon after arrival, President Mnangagwa was briefed by Ambassadors Albert Chimbindi, who is Zimbabwe’s Permanent Representative to the UN and Tadeous Tafirenyika Chifamba, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the US.

Each UNGA session has a set agenda of topics that will be discussed, voted on or referred to various sub-committees.

The topics include matters suggested by member states or by other UN organs, matters put forward by the secretary-general, and procedural matters pertaining to the assembly’s operation.

The UNGA’s General Committee sets the agenda and the assembly ultimately decides how each agenda item will be addressed.