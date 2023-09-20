Hectic programme for President Mnangagwa in New York

From Hatred Zenenga in New York

President Mnangagwa, who arrived here yesterday for the 78th Ordinary Session of the United Nations General Assembly is today expected to meet different constituencies of political and business leaders as part of his engagement and re-engagement drive on the sidelines of the General Assembly Conference.

The Head of State and Government is scheduled to deliver his key note address to the General Assembly tomorrow (Thursday).

Of interest to Zimbabwe today, this morning (New York time), leaders of Angola, Namibia, Botswana, Rwanda and Eswatini are penciled in to address the General Assembly Conference.

Angola is the current chair of SADC, while Namibia is in the Organ Troika.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who addressed the General Assembly yesterday made a strong call for the lifting of illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe, saying they are causing untold suffering among ordinary citizens and neighbouring countries.