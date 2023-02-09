Heavy rains, flood forecast in several parts of Zimbabwe

Sifelani Tsiko Agric, Environment & Innovations Editor

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has forecasted heavy rain and severe weather conditions in eastern and southern parts of the country raising fears of flooding and other natural disasters.

The Met Office issued warnings for disruptive rainfall which could lead to widespread flooding of roads and settlements, blowing of roof tops, loose debris, fallen trees and damage to crops, homes and key infrastructure.

The conditions are expected to continue till Sunday.

“More rainfall is projected in the coming days, especially over the southern areas,” the weather service department said.

“Moisture is drifting into the country from Mozambique through Mashonaland East and Manicaland provinces, this has been coupled by a cloud band moving from Botswana into Matabeleland South. These two systems should lead to considerable rainfall in Matabeleland South, southern parts of Midlands, Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Harare Metropolitan Provinces, as well as other areas along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway.

“Localised downpours are probable in these areas and may reduce visibility as well as result in flash flooding. Other hazards to watch out for include – lightning, strong winds and localised hailstorms.”

There is a continuation of flooding in several parts of the country as a result of the recent heavy rainfall.

The occurrence of thunderstorms and heavy rains across southern and eastern parts of the country was forecasted from Thursday to Sunday.

Zimbabwe’s Civil Protection Unit and other disaster preparedness agencies went on high alert as heavy rains battered parts of the country on Thursday.

Some parts of the country were expected to receive more than 60 millimeters of rainfall over this period, according to the Meteorological Services Department which issued a warning for disruptive rain on Wednesday.

Heavy rains this season have caused floods resulting in the loss of crops, livestock, destruction of property – homes, schools, clinics and other key infrastructure in the country.

The Met Department predicted good rains, during the 2022 – 2023 season, but farmers are now despondent as excessively wet conditions for nearly a month had led to leaching of crops.

Farmers have been urged to work closely with agricultural extension workers in their areas to devise strategies for managing leaching due to the heavy rainfall that has pounded various parts of the country resulting in the loss of valuable fertiliser applications.

Zimbabwe continues to receive normal-to-above-normal rainfall in all the 10 provinces as forecast by the Meteorological Services Department and the Southern African Regional Climate Outlook Forum (SARCOF) last year.

The 2022-2023 forecast by regional climate experts showed that there was greater potential for normal to above normal rainfall for the bulk of the region, ushering in an opportunity for good agricultural performance.