Heavy rain expected from Friday

Herald Reporter

Heavy rain is expected along and north of the main watershed and the Eastern Highlands from Friday to Sunday.

In an advisory yesterday, the Meteorological Services Department, in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection, said localised heavy rains, in excess of 50mm, and flash flooding in areas with saturated soils, wetlands, impervious grounds and along river basins, are expected.

Roofs may be blown off while trees could be brought down by strong winds, said the MSD.

People are encouraged to stay indoors during thunderstorms.

“If travel is necessary, please take caution on the roads as visibility may be reduced and there may be hidden flood dangers.

“Do not attempt to cross flooded rivers (on foot or in vehicles),” said the MSD.