Heavy penalties for drug abuse on the cards

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga (second from left) and wife Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga (left), cuts the ribbon to mark the official commissioning of a low cost tennis court at Checheche High School during the National Fitness and Wellness Festival yesterday, flanked by Ministers Monica Mutsvangwa (centre), Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Dr Kirsty Coventry

Ray Bande in CHECHECHE

The crafting of a law that imposes stiffer penalties on those convicted for supplying, producing and selling illegal drugs is now at an advanced stage, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has said, as the battle to interdict the supply chains moves to ever greater heights.

Addressing thousands of people during the national fitness and wellness festival held at Checheche High School in Chipinge South Constituency yesterday, VP Chiwenga said the focus would now shift towards cutting the supply chain of the harmful drugs and substances.

“We are saying this thing of drug abuse must now come to an end. We now have a curse, a demon of drug and substance abuse as well as early child marriages.

“These issues draw us back and negate national development. This demon needs to be exorcised. Let me strongly warn those involved in drug abuse and peddling to stop it forthwith.

“We have graves of people who died prematurely because of drug and substance abuse. We are in the process of crafting legislation that will ensure perpetrators of drug and substance abuse are handed heavy sentences.”

VP Chiwenga said recently, one person who was involved in human trafficking was sentenced to 70 years in jail, and the Government wants to go the same route with drugs.

“We do not want to kill these children. The overwhelming effect of substance and drug abuse on individuals, families and communities demand effective mechanisms of deterrence.

“Efforts must be made for total eradication of it all.

In its fight against drug and substance abuse, Government is determined to reduce the demand and presence of drugs on the streets.

“Prosecution of traffickers, including substance dealers, will effectively reduce substance and drug availability on the streets,” he said.

All institutions in communities, including the traditional leadership, church and families, must play their parts in the fight against drug abuse.

VP Chiwenga said the recent disqualification of Chipinge South Constituency candidate in the Zanu PF primary elections, Robert Nyemudzo, owing to his involvement in drug peddling, is further evidence of the Government’s zero tolerance to drug and substance abuse.

Nyemudzo was yesterday convicted by the courts and will serve an effective 18 months in jail. Said VP Chiwenga: “We have reached a stage whereby we cannot let the Government do it alone. It starts in the family.

“That culture of letting children do as they want and keeping quiet when they do wrong things has left us where we are now. The father and mother, uncles, sisters and brothers must be involved in raising our children well.

“Parents should know that they should beat their children when they misbehave. We are not saying beat to kill, but to instil discipline. We want our teachers to know that if children are involved in delinquent behaviour, they should be punished.”

Letting children do as they please was the source of drug abuse, and as Africans, Zimbabwe did not tolerate Western cultures that land children in trouble.

In Chipinge, said the VP, there is the Ndau or Shangani cultures, and if a child is permitted to go and participate in a traditional dance ceremony (muchongoyo), that did not mean they have been given the green light to misbehave.

He introduced his daughter to the gathering and said she is being raised in a typical African way.

VP Chiwenga implored traditional leaders and the church to lead in the fight against drug abuse.

“If a child does not know that there is God, who shall they listen to? All those involved in the well-being of our children as they grow up should come to the party. We want to deal with this once and for all.”

The VP, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care, urged people to shun poor health seeking behaviour, and urged them to maintain a culture of fitness and wellness through sports.

“It is said that health is wealth. You can only know how poor you are when you lose your health. Research by the Centres for Disease Control shows that in 2019, the share of deaths from communicable diseases for Zimbabwe was 47,6 percent, which was a huge improvement from 78,6 percent recorded in 2000.

“In this regard, it becomes paramount that education on fitness and wellness in communities be enhanced to present opportunities for the dissemination of information on better life ways that promote one’s healthy lifestyle,” he said.

The theme of the 2023 national fitness and wellness festival is: “Curbing drugs and substance abuse through wellness”.

Eighteen Government ministries and 30 community-based teams took part in the three-day festival, which saw youths below the age of 35 competing in football, volleyball and netball.

Speaking during the same function, Youth, Arts, Sports and Recreation Minister Dr Kirsty Coventry, said she was hopeful the event will continue to be held annually.

The event was attended by several Government ministers, deputy ministers, heads of Government departments and Ministers of State.

Before he departed for Harare, VP Chiwenga commissioned a new male ward at St Peter’s Hospital, which was constructed through the area legislator, Cde Enoch Porusingazi, using Constituency Development Funds.

VP Chiwenga also donated 20 beds and blankets to be used in the new male ward.

Earlier in the day, he had commissioned a new low-cost tennis court at Checheche High School as part of the wellness festival.