Heath Streak still alive

Sports Reporter

We wish to unreservedly apologise to Heath Streak, his family, relatives and friends for the story we published earlier this morning.

The celebrated cricket star who was diagnosed with cancer is alive and still undergoing treatment.

In a statement, Sports and Recreation Commission chairman Gerald Mlotshwa lambasted fake news peddlers saying he spoke to Streak and was given permission to issue a statement for the sake of his family and friends.

“Today, of all days, and in the coming days, let us reflect deeply on what we choose to post, whether it is verified and factual, ethical or moral to do so, who we are hurting and causing trauma to; and ultimately whether our so-called “breaking news” is lawful under the laws of our country,” he said.

Meanwhile, the source of the earlier false news, Henry Olonga, has posted a retraction on X with a screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation he had with Streak this morning.

“I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks.”