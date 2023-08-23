Heath Streak dies

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sport Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe captain and coach Heath Streak has died.

He was 49-years old.

The celebrated all-rounder was diagnosed with cancer and had been undergoing treatment for the past few months.

Former Zimbabwe fast bowler and ex-Chevrons teammate Henry Olonga expressed sadness when he took to the social media last night.

“Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP Zimbabwe Cricket legend.

“The greatest all rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you. See you on the other side when my bowling spell comes to an end . . .” tweeted Olonga.

Streak played 65 Tests and 189 ODIs for Zimbabwe between 1993 and 2005. He is the only Zimbabwe bowler with more than 100 Test wickets and over 200 ODI scalps.

To be precise, the right-hander clocked 1 990 runs and 216 wickets in Tests, and 2 943 runs and 239 wickets in ODIs.

He was a major figure in Zimbabwe cricket through the golden years of the 1990s and early 2000s, when the Chevrons enjoyed their most successful run in international cricket.

He resigned as Zimbabwe’s captain in 2004 after a clash with the board and retired from international cricket at the age of 31 in 2005.

After his career as a player ended, Streak took up coaching roles with various teams.

He served as bowling coach of Bangladesh, Kolkata Knight Riders and Somerset, in addition to having multiple stints in Zimbabwe cricket.

But his cricket career suffered a fatal blow in 2021 when he was banned for eight years after admitting to five breaches of the ICC’s anti-corruption code, including accepting payment, in Bitcoin, from a potential corruptor.

However, he later said he was not involved in any attempts to fix matches, but he admitted to disclosing inside information pertaining to international games.