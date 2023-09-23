  • Today Fri, 22 Sep 2023

Healthy Homes show continues

Healthy Homes show continues

Herald Reporter

THE Healthy Homes and Garden Show, being organised by Zimpapers (1980) Limited and the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks), enters the second and last day today, with families invited to visit Zimparks Gardens and enjoy the day.

Zimparks Gardens is at Corner Liberation Legacy Way (formerly Borrowdale Road) and Sandringham Drive, Harare.

Entry is free.

Activities to expect are game viewing, fishing (catch and release), braai and jumping castles.

There is exhibition space and sponsorship packages.

Some services being marketed there include landscaping and gardening, hardware and building, solar and security systems, interior designs, nurseries — herbs and medical plants, fumigation services and home supplies.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Power deficit: Zim engages General Elect... National

    Power deficit: Zim engages General Elect...

    Hatred Zenenga in NEW YORK, US REPRESENTATIVES of General Electric (GE), an American multinational conglomerate and world leader in providing energy solutions, yesterday met President Mnangagwa in New York to discuss various power projects the company is undertaking in Zimbabwe. Speaking to journalists after a closed-door meeting, president of International Growth Markets at General Electric, […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments