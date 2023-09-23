Healthy Homes show continues

Herald Reporter

THE Healthy Homes and Garden Show, being organised by Zimpapers (1980) Limited and the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks), enters the second and last day today, with families invited to visit Zimparks Gardens and enjoy the day.

Zimparks Gardens is at Corner Liberation Legacy Way (formerly Borrowdale Road) and Sandringham Drive, Harare.

Entry is free.

Activities to expect are game viewing, fishing (catch and release), braai and jumping castles.

There is exhibition space and sponsorship packages.

Some services being marketed there include landscaping and gardening, hardware and building, solar and security systems, interior designs, nurseries — herbs and medical plants, fumigation services and home supplies.