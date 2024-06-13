Health facilities to be within 5km radius countrywide: VP Mohadi

VP Mohadi toured the health centre, which is self-sustaining with a full solar system, accommodation units for staff members, brick incinerators and water reservoirs.

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

All health facilities should be easily accessible to citizens, with no one travelling beyond five kilometres to seek medical attention, Vice President Kembo Mohadi has said.



Commissioning Runyararo Health Centre in Bumba, Chimanimani, VP Mohadi said Government is leaving no one and no place behind in terms of development.



The institution is also equipped with delivery, pre-natal, post-natal and procedure rooms.



It also has a pediatric ward, three consultation rooms and an imaging store that houses a mobile X-ray machine.